Natalie F. (Brendle) Groff Natalie F. (Brendle) Groff, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Ephrata Hospital. Born in Cedar Top, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sallie (Reisch) Brendle. Natalie worked as a Secretary at the former Griffith & Bixler Furniture Store in Brecknock Twp. She enjoyed playing bingo, going bowling, vacationing at the beach and trips to the casino. She was a former member of Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mohnton. Natalie made many friends with the residence and staff at Fairmont Homes where she was a guest. She told you what was on her mind, rather you agreed with it or not. Surviving are her daughters, Valerie E., wife of David S. Hatt of Robesonia; Lisa A., wife of Wilmer Burkholder of Bowmansville; grandson, Chad D. Hatt of Mohnton; granddaughter, Samantha L., wife of Bryan Beck of Mt. Joy; great grandchildren, Skylar E. Hatt, Easton, Abbie and Nate Beck. She was predeceased by two sisters, Kay Foulke and Sandy Nocera and six brothers, Robert, Charles, Warren, Neil, Lynn and Donald Brendle. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home. Interment will be in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
.