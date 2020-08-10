1/1
Natalie F. Groff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natalie F. (Brendle) Groff Natalie F. (Brendle) Groff, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Ephrata Hospital. Born in Cedar Top, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sallie (Reisch) Brendle. Natalie worked as a Secretary at the former Griffith & Bixler Furniture Store in Brecknock Twp. She enjoyed playing bingo, going bowling, vacationing at the beach and trips to the casino. She was a former member of Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mohnton. Natalie made many friends with the residence and staff at Fairmont Homes where she was a guest. She told you what was on her mind, rather you agreed with it or not. Surviving are her daughters, Valerie E., wife of David S. Hatt of Robesonia; Lisa A., wife of Wilmer Burkholder of Bowmansville; grandson, Chad D. Hatt of Mohnton; granddaughter, Samantha L., wife of Bryan Beck of Mt. Joy; great grandchildren, Skylar E. Hatt, Easton, Abbie and Nate Beck. She was predeceased by two sisters, Kay Foulke and Sandy Nocera and six brothers, Robert, Charles, Warren, Neil, Lynn and Donald Brendle. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home. Interment will be in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. and Crematorium, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 10, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved