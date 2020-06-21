Natalie O'Neill

Natalie (Lombardo) O’Neill age 100, of Reading, Pa, passed away on June 20, 2020, at Lauraldale, Manor Care. Natalie’s husband, Joseph H. O’Neill passed away on April 3, 2005, they were married for 55 years. Natalie was born January 11, 1920 in West Reading, Pa to the parents of Anthony Lombardo and Agatha (Bisazza) Lombardo. Natalie had an active childhood with her large family in the home her father personally built after he arrived from Palermo, Sicily. She graduated from the West Reading, High School. Natalie was a deeply religious person and her faith was very important attending Mass almost every day at Sacred Heart Church and then St. Ignatius Church with her husband. Natalie is survived by five children: Vaughan J., Christine Seyler wife of Ernest, Joseph A. husband of Christine (Calabrese), Desmond J., husband of Sterling (Moseley), and Thomas C. husband of Lisa (Todd). Natalie’s brothers Peter and Sebastian, and sisters Antoinette, Catharine, Joanna, and Mary are all deceased. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Natalie loved her five children above all else continually attending to their needs, and problems while supporting their goals during their early formative ages. Natalie never missed one of her children’s grade school, high school, summer travel team or college football, basketball, baseball, or cross-country sporting events. She was most proud that she stayed home to be with her children until they attended high school. Among her immediate and extended family, Natalie was legendary for her home made sauces (an all day affair); the aroma was a special treat when you walked in the door after school – WOW, and her special baking skills. Her family misses her homemade pies and cakes. Natalie was also proud of her rewarding and successful career in Community General Hospital’s EKG department. Our Mother, a beautiful, loving, caring, gracious woman, will be deeply missed! Natalie will be buried alongside of her husband at Gethsemane Cemetery. Services will be private for family and close friends. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.