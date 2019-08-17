|
Natasha A. Kirjanov, 46, of Washington, D.C., passed away August 3, 2019, in her residence.
Born in Beverly, Mass., to the late Alexander S. and Dagmar S. Kirjanov, Natasha was
incredibly caring, loving, and generous. A professional ballerina, she danced first for Pennsylvania Ballet, then as a soloist for Annapolis Ballet in Md., and various other dance companies. She later transitioned to performing arts fundraising, caring for the elderly and pet care. She received her B.A. from Goucher College in biology and dance.
She is survived by loving siblings, Daria and George; brother-in-law, Lloyd; her nephew, Mathew; and relatives around the world, plus many friends and colleagues.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Herman of Alaska Orthodox Church, 133 W. Broad St., Shillington, Rev. John A. Onofrey, celebrant. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday from 12:30 until 1:00 p.m. at the church.
Please honor Natasha's love of service by donating to Iona Senior Services, 4125 Albemarle St., NW, Washington, DC 20016-2105, www.iona.org. May her soul dwell with the blessed. Memory Eternal! www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019