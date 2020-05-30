Nathan Graeff
Nathan E. Graeff, 43, of West Reading, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home of natural causes.  Born in Reading, he was the son of Cheryl and Scott Hagenman. Nathan graduated from Governor Mifflin High School in 1995.  He was a self employed painter and avid New York Giants fan. Surviving are two daughters; Taylor Santiago and Nicole Graeff; a son Nathan Graeff; a brother Matthew Graeff, and Nate’s girlfriend, Madalyn Torres. Relatives and Friends are invited to a greeting period and to offer condolences to the family on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. There will not be a service. A luncheon will follow the greeting time at Nathan’s parents house immediately following the greeting period. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
1 entry
May 30, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
