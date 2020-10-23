1/1
Nathan L. Faust
Nathan L. Faust Nathan L. “Nate” Faust, 30, of Windsor Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in his residence. He was the fiance of Breanna E. Snyder. Born in West Reading, he was the son of Larry W. and Wendy K. (Dissinger) Faust, Windsor Twp. He attended Hamburg Area High School and earned his GED in 2008 through RACC and also attended BCTC for Diesel Technology in Oley for three years. Nate possessed an incredible love for all outdoor activities where he could be found on any given day camping, fishing, four wheeling, hiking, snowmobiling, hunting, kayaking, or riding ATV’s especially with his brother. His never ending passion to build the fastest and loudest Dodge Diesel truck was only one of his many recent accomplishments. He was also a certified welder and worked numerous trade occupations in the area. His meticulous skills were second to none. His love for all animals, especially his hunting dogs, was another hobby he explored on Black Dodge Acres Homestead. Nate’s incredibly large and caring heart was a characteristic he was known for, no matter what time of day or night, he was willing to help anyone in need no matter the circumstances. Most of all, he was an Amazing Dad to his “little dudes” and Paisy-P, especially instilling his love for the outdoors. He treasured time spent with family and his ongoing large circle of friends. He will be greatly missed by every life he touched. His memory will live on in all of our hearts forever. Surviving in addition to his fiance and parents are two sons: Brantlee J. Faust, and Bentlee A. Faust, both at home; a step-daughter: Paislee S. Adams, at home; a brother: Jarrett L. Faust, husband of Katie E. (Readinger) Faust, Bernville; his maternal grandmother: Margie F. (James) Dissinger, Hamburg; his special Aunt: Shirley M. (Dissinger) Koch, Tilden Twp.; his niece: Kassidy A. Faust; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Nathan was predeceased by his paternal grandparents: George and Marie (Groh) Faust; and maternal grandfather: Donald M. Dissinger. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street Hamburg (Off-Street Parking in Rear). Burial will follow in Zion’s Cemetery, Perry Twp. Viewings will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the funeral home. Covid-19 protocols will be followed. Those attending must wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent for the benefit of Nate’s children c/o Wendy & Larry Faust, 3209 Old Route 22, Hamburg, PA 19526. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
OCT
28
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
