Ned W. Cornelius, 80, of Bethel, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Jean D. Dovey Cornelius. Born in Burnt Cabins, Fulton Co., on November 21, 1939, he was one of 12 born to the late Lloyd and Martha Horton Cornelius. Ned worked in road construction for J. Robert Bazley and S. J. Groves & Sons Co. and had worked as their office manager. He was a member of Salem Reformed UCC in Bethel. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Mickey A. and his wife, Nancy Cornelius, of Charlotte, N.C.; Michael L. Cornelius, of Schubert; and Darrin H. and his wife, Leigh Cornelius, of Bedford; a daughter, Laurie J. Evans, of Newmanstown; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin D. Cornelius. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020