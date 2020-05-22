Nelda Grace Graber, 82, of Oley, passed away May 20, 2020 at Berkshire Center, Exeter Township. She was the loving wife of James Robert Graber, who passed away January 25, 2018. Born, March 5, 1938, in Narvon, she was a daughter of the late Levi and Miriam (Stoltzfus) Mast. She was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School and a member of Oley Mennonite Church. Nelda loved the Lord and devoted much of her time serving on numerous committees in the church. She was the church treasurer and assisted in the nursery program. Nelda was employed by Scott Youse Inc. for 30 years as a bookkeeper and for Howard L. Stoltzfus Construction Comp. for 15 years. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting and gardening. She was a devoted loving Mother and was so proud of her family. She was a selfless person who assisted with raising her siblings and opening her home over the years to numerous relatives. Surviving are her three children: Sandra, wife of Dennis Piedra of Montara, CA; Kevin, husband of Jennifer Graber of Pottstown and Debra, wife of Jeffrey Ramer of Oley, PA . Six grandchildren: Jared R. Bauman, Justin J. Bauman, Justin F. Ferguson, Karson J. Graber, Joshua K. Graber, Victoria Irene Ramer and great granddaughter Caroline Eve Bauman, also survive. Also surviving are five sisters and 6 brothers. She was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.