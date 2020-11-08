With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother. Nelky Ocasio. Our precious mother passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020, after a long battle with illness She was born on 9/18/48 in Cabo Rojo, PR to Aida Rivera and Juan Palermo. She was mother to Maria Ocasio Hernandez (Richard), Jose Ocasio, Nellie Cruz Montoya (Camillo), and grandmother to 4 grand children. She was a devoted mother to her children and 4 grandchildren. Kristine, Richard, Adriana and Valentina. She had 6 sisters and 3 brothers. She never wanted to be the center of attention. She was a remarkable cook, she loved to knit and enjoyed happy times with family. She was selfless and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She loved her girlie terrier and pet birds. Nelky worked at the Reading Hospital and medical Center until 2010. The family wishes to thank all those who cared for her over the last 3 years. Nelky was preceded in death by her husband Francisco Ocasio Graveside burial and service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park 391 West Neversink Road, Reading, Pa 19606. Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



