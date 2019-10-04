|
Nelson L. Bowers Jr. Nelson L. Bowers Jr., 73, of Laureldale, passed away September 29, 2019. He was the husband of Joanne (Corvaia) Bowers, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage. Born, September 10, 1946, in Reading, he was a son of the late Nelson L. Sr. and Fern Bowers. For most of his life, he was a dealer of fine antiquities and absolute rubbish. An amateur prestidigitator, he would surprise even the strongest doubters. Nelson’s refined palate could only be satisfied by the cool crisp taste of a Rocky Mountain Coors Light. He was a kind soul with an offbeat sense of humor. A man of few words, but more often than not, his words would resonate. He was loved and cherished by many and will be greatly missed. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two sons, Philip N. Bowers, of Hummelstown, Pa., and Peter N. Bowers, of Somerville, Mass. Other survivors include his loving sisters: Linda Moyer, Grace Hall and Joan Martin, all of Reading. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019