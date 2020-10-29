Nelson D. Kase Nelson D. Kase, 69, of Ruscombmanor Twp., passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Edward and Grace (Long) Kase. He was a 1969 graduate of Reading High School and received a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering from Ohio State University. Nelson worked as an electrical engineer for Lucent Technologies until his retirement. He was a Hall of Fame member of the Pennsylvania Hillclimb Association; a member of the Blue Mountain Region Sports Car Club of America; and a member of the National Association for Amateur Radio (ARRL). Nelson enjoyed racing and bowling at Berks Lanes. Nelson is survived by his brothers: Gary E. Kase, husband of Diana, Pensacola, Florida; Richard U. Kase, husband of Bernice, Rockland Twp.; and David R. Kase, Reading; one niece and two nephews. A memorial service for Nelson will be scheduled and announced at a future date. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
.