Nelson Martin

Nelson E. Martin, 75, of Bethel, Pennsylvania went to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was the husband of A. Mary (Shertzer) Martin. Born in Ephrata, PA, he was the son of the late Ezra and Edith (Witmer) Martin. Nelson and Mary met in high school and remained married sweethearts for 54 years. Nelson graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School. He farmed for many years in Lancaster and Berks counties and later worked in industrial maintenance until his retirement. Nelson also served 25+ years as a volunteer with Bethel Community Ambulance where he dedicated countless hours. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Cynthia J. (Martin) Gummin, wife of Dale Gummin, and son, Linford D. Martin, husband of Marcella Zimmerman. He has 3 granddaughters, Ana Martin Zimmerman, Ruth Gummin, and Emma Martin Zimmerman, and one great-granddaughter, Natalie. Also surviving are sister Elaine Martin, brother Clifford (Joyce) Martin, sister Joanne (Bob) Greaser, brothers Gerald (Carolyn) Martin, Steve (Betty) Martin, Gilbert (Sandy) Martin, and Calvin (Karalee) Martin. Nelson loved his family dearly and relished time with his granddaughters. He was known to be full of energy and in constant motion. He was always ready to help someone out and enjoyed volunteering on mission and work trips. Forever curious, he never stopped learning and figuring out new challenges. Nelson was a man of quiet faith, and strove to “act justly, love kindness, and walk humbly with his God”. He was a member of Mt. Aetna Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest supporting the work of Mennonite Central Committee (mcc.org
). Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements. Due to the pandemic, the internment/memorial service will be private. GroseFH.com