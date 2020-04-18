Reading Eagle Obituaries
Nelson C. Wise, 79, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away April 11, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Barlow) Wise, with whom he celebrated over 25 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late George D. and Anna (Stoudt) Wise. Nelson was a 1958 graduate of Reading High School. He also attended Reading Business Institute, where he received his Associates in Business and Northampton Community College, where he received his Associates in Tourism and Travel. He was employed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for 33 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four sons, Derek M. Wise, Laureldale; Daren A. Wise, Reading; Daniel R., husband of Jennifer R. Wise, Wernersville; and Dustin K. Wise, Mohnton. He is also survived by his brother, Richard A., husband of Althea Wise; six grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Carley, Skylar, Devyn and Riley; and his canine companion, Missy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Service details will be updated and condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
