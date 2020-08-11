1/1
Nelson Wise
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nelson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelson C. Wise, 79, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away April 11, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Barlow) Wise, with whom he celebrated over 25 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late George D. and Anna (Stoudt) Wise. Nelson was a 1958 graduate of Reading High School. He also attended Reading Business Institute, where he received his Associates in Business and Northampton Community College, where he received his Associates in Tourism and Travel. He was employed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for 33 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four sons, Derek M. Wise, Laureldale; Daren A. Wise, Reading; Daniel R., husband of Jennifer R. Wise, Wernersville; and Dustin K. Wise, Mohnton. He is also survived by his brother, Richard A., husband of Althea Wise; six grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Carley, Skylar, Devyn and Riley; and his canine companion, Missy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Service details will be updated and condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved