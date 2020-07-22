Nema Nanouh Nema Nanouh, 61, of West Reading, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in his residence. He is the loving husband of Joulet (Momari) Nanouh, whom he married on August 19, 1991. Nema was known as the most loving, supportive, and dedicated father. He never failed to make his children feel like they were his world. He always went above and beyond to make sure that they felt loved even after working very long days. In addition to his family, he will be missed by the many lifelong friends he made over the years. Born in Al Mishtayh, Syria. Nema was the son of the late Mikhail Nanouh and Nazera (Qasqas) Nanouh. Nema is survived by his children, Jyana Nanouh, M.A., Faiez Nanouh, and George Nanouh; and his brothers Joseph M. Nanouh, husband of Janet (Skaf) Nanouh Sinking Spring, PA, Chwkat Nanouh, husband of Lena (Abdullah) Nanouh of Reading, PA; his sisters Nadia (Nanouh) Saliby, wife of Esber Slaiby of Syria, Naife (Nanouh) Saleet, the widow of late Elias Saleet of Syria, Zakieh (Nanouh) Abboud, wife of Abboud Abboud of Sydney, Australia, Josephine (Nanouh) Mamari, wife of Ibrahim Mamari of Allentown, PA, Soaad (Nanouh) Ishak, wife of Mtanious Ishak of Syria, and Aieda (Nanouh) Skaf, wife of Issam Skaf of Sinking Spring, PA. Nema was predeceased by his late brother, Fayez Nanouh, father of Noor Nanouh of Italy. He was loved and adored by all 29 of his nieces and nephews. Services: A private Viewing for the family will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Weber Funeral Home, 502 Ridge Ave. Allentown. A Service will follow at 11 a.m. in St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave. Allentown, PA 18102. Online condolences can be made to: www.weberfuneralhomes.com