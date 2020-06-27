Nereida Torres

Nereida R. Torres 67, of Reading passed away Thursday June 25, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Marcial Torres. She was born in Puerto Rico on May 6, 1953 a daughter of the late Arcelia Roman Rivera. Nereida was a member and faithful servant to St Peter’s Catholic Church. Also surviving are her children; Ricardo Lee Torres (Christine Graham), Arcelia Espaillat widow of Rafael, Nancy Bonilla (Jorge), siblings; Efrain Martinez ( Wanda), Pedro Acevado (Kety), Jose Rivera (Gladys), Luz Martinez, Carmen Mendez (Angel), Antonia Fuentas (Marcelino), 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Nereida was predeceased by her son Jose L Roman, daughter Nereida Rodriguez, brother Jamie Rivera and sister Omayra Rivera. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday July 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. in St Peter’s Catholic Church, 322 S 5th St., burial to follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. Viewings Wednesday July 1, 2020 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.