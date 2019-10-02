Home

Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Nery Ramos-Acevedo Nery Ramos-Acevedo, 65, of Reading passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of Betty (Irizarry) Ramos Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Nery Filipe and Hilda (Acevedo) Ramos. He was employed with Ludens Candy for many years and last worked for Stokesay Castle and Brentwood Industries until retiring. He was a hard-working man who loved to go fishing. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Pablo Krammes of Hamburg and his daughters Marguerite Krammes of York and Audrey Colon of Tennessee. He is also survived by many siblings, 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Services will be private. Inurnment will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township. Theo. C. Auman, Inc., Reading is in charge of arrangements. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
