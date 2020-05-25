Nettie K. (Heffner) Herman, of Kutztown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Kutztown Manor, Inc., where she was a resident for just over a year. She was the loving wife of Harry H. Herman, Jr. Born in Rockland Township, Nettie was the youngest daughter of the late Samuel R. and Ellen E. (Kline) Heffner and lived a very humble life growing up during The Great Depression. Her family lived in Rockland Township, Lyons, Kirbyville and Kutztown, and she attended Neff’s Schoolhouse in Kutztown and Kutztown Area High School. She met her husband, Harry, at C.J Hummel’s Dance Hall in Lenhartsville, and later married on September 1, 1956 in the St. John’s Lutheran Church Parsonage on Main Street in Kutztown by Rev. Bittner. They continued to be faithful members of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church for many years. Nettie, along with her husband, Harry, owned and operated Herman’s Drive-In in Topton from 1961 until they sold the business in 1995. She continued to work at Herman’s for another 17 years, last working during the 2012 season. Throughout her 50 years at Herman’s, Nettie enjoyed seeing and talking with all the patrons who stopped by year after year, generation after generation. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and proud grandmother and great-grandmother, whose utmost priority was spending time with her family. Nettie could often be found supporting and attending her grandsons’ school, music and sporting events, as she was their #1 fan. She loved baking her famous cakes, cookies and other desserts for her family, friends and for local fundraisers and civic organization events. Nettie was also an avid gardener, who was very proud of her flowerbeds and her home. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Harry, going out to eat, shopping, especially at Boscovs, and socializing at Renninger’s Farmer’s Market on a Saturday morning. Nettie’s caring and friendly personality will certainly be missed by her family and friends. Her family would like to thank all of you for your concern over the last several years while she was battling dementia, and especially to the staff at Kutztown Manor for the excellent care they provided. In addition to her husband of 63 years, Harry, Nettie is survived by her two daughters, Lisa A. (Herman), wife of Terry G. Bollinger, Topton, and Julie A. (Herman), wife of Brian K. Rabenold, Kutztown; three grandsons, Jonathan M., husband of Meghan N. (Smith) Quier, Kutztown, Adam B., husband of Kristin L. (Luckenbill) Rabenold, Mohrsville, and Brock A. Rabenold, Kutztown; two great-grandchildren, Greyson Z. and Addyson C. Quier; and many nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, Nettie was predeceased by her 11 siblings, Howard S. Heffner, Cora M. Fitzgerald, Alma M. Heffner, Anna M. Reppert, Jeremiah K. Heffner, Rebecca K. Heffner, Mary K. Adam, Robert K. Heffner, Earl K. Heffner, Pearl K. Heffner, and Harold K. Heffner, who passed away one week prior. A memorial service to celebrate Nettie’s life will be held in Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kutztown, at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Nettie’s memory to Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 East Main Street, Kutztown, PA 19530. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 25 to May 31, 2020.