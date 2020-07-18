Nevin Breneman

Nevin T. Breneman, 78, beloved brother, resident of West Reading, passed away Friday July 17, 2020 in the care of Reading Hospital. Born to the late Blanche (Thomas) Harry M. Breneman, Sr., Nevin attended Governor Mifflin School District. He worked as a truck driver for several local trucking companies. Nevin closely followed the stock market and always had investment advice for his family. He loved to cook, and, in his opinion, his chili recipe was unsurpassed. He will be remembered by his brothers Harry M. Breneman, Jr., of Laureldale and Larry R. Breneman (partner of Ruth) of Kutztown; his sisters Patricia Burkholder (Leon) of Brownstown and Treva Sartori (widow of Peter) of Sinking Spring; and many nieces and nephews. Nevin was predeceased by his sister Mary Alice Parmer and his brothers Emerson Eugene Breneman and Gerald Breneman who died in infancy. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave, West Reading with nephew Roy Parmer officiating. Friends and family are invited to call from 10:30 AM until the time of services. Nevin will be laid to rest privately at Bridgeville E.C.C. Cemetery in Narvon beside his parents. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
