Nevin I. Hamm Nevin I. Hamm, 75, of Oley, passed away September 26, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Dorothy M. (Hoch) Hamm and they were married for 52 years. Born May 17, 1945 in Albany Township, Berks County, he was the son of the late Samuel G. and Grace E. (Wagner) Hamm. Nevin was a graduate of Kutztown High School and worked as a truck driver for various trucking companies over the years. He proudly served his county in the United States Marine Corp. Nevin was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Oley; the Oley and Lyons Fire Company, Oley VFW and the Oley Legion. He also loved working the tractor pulls at the Oley Fair. Surviving in addition to his wife are his son: Brian, husband of Linda Hamm of Collegeville; grandchildren; Erin Hamm, fiancé of Ralph Schoenly of Barto, Rachel Hamm, Taylor Hamm, Danielle Hamm all of Collegeville and Justin Glenn of St. Lawrence. Also surviving are his siblings: Doris Heffley of Hamburg; Diane, widow of Joseph Kipler of Breinigsville; Janice, wife of Dennis Garber of Alabama; Edwina, wife of Barry Fox of Topton and Samuel G., husband of Cindy Hamm, Sinking Spring. He will also be missed by his grand dog Hershey. He was preceded in death by his brother: Kenneth Hamm. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 1st at 11am in the Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley, PA 19547. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm and again on Thursday from 10-11 am in the Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. Burial will be in Friedens Cemetery, Oley. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Pl Ste 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to the American Diabetes Association, 501 N 17th St, Allentown, PA 18104 For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
