Nevin Coolege Miller, 95, of Kutztown passed peacefully at home on July 20, 2020 while under the care of Hospice. He had just celebrated his 95th birthday with close family, pinochle games and lemon sponge pies. Nevin was born on July 11, 1925 and was the youngest son of the late Fremont and Minnie (Roeder) Miller. Nevin was predeceased by his brothers Earl, Lester, and Emmett and his sisters Lurda Schappell and Darlene. He was also predeceased by his wife, Mariastella Kaputo Miller. He is survived by his children Margaret Miller York of Vergennes, Vermont; Darlene Miller Hein of Lancaster, PA; Nevin F. Miller of Kutztown; grandchildren: Robert Hein, Kate Hein Zimmerman, Zachary Miller York, Abigail and Emily Miller, long-time companion Mary E. Bahr, and step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nevin was a World War II veteran, serving with distinction in the Marine Corps in the Pacific Theater, specifically in the Battle of Leyte Gulf. Using the GI Bill, Nevin learned auto body repair and for a time ran his own auto body business. His interest in cars continued as he became an award-winning salesman for Snap On Tools and later a Service Manager at Leesport Chrysler Plymouth. His final employment was with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Nevin was a member of the Governor Joseph Heister Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution where he served as President and organized their first ever Color Guard. Nevin also organized the SAR chapter recognition of Boy Scouts who had earned their Eagle Scout award. He was a member of Teutonia Lodge #367 and was an active member of the Rajah Shrine, transporting over 150 children to the Shriners’ Hospital. He served as a proud President of the Rajah Chanters and was a past patron in the East Penn Chapter #336, Order of the Eastern Star. He was also a member of the Kutztown Fire Department. Nevin served as the State Treasurer for the Retired Public Employees of PA. Nevin believed in giving back to the community, as evidenced by his many volunteer activities. These also included many choirs over the years where he proudly sang Tenor I. Nevin’s joys in life were singing, playing pinochle and hausey and watching his grandchildren and step grandchildren grow up. Nevin will be buried at St. Paul’s UCC Summer Hill, where he is a member. He will join six generations of his family who are also interred there. A viewing will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Governor Joseph Heister Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution Youth Activities Fund. Mail checks to David Loose, 37 Sagebrook Drive, Reading, PA 19606. The family strongly requests that all in attendance adhere to CDC guidelines and Social Distancing associated with COVID-19. Face coverings will be required while in attendance. Nevin’s family fully understands if you choose not to attend, and wishes that you keep memories of Nevin close to your heart. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com