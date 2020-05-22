Neysa "Tina" C. (Borkert) Barth, 88 of Harrisburg, PA entered into heaven on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Country Meadows of Hershey, due to the Covid 19 virus. She was born in Reading, PA to the late Walter and Martha Borkert. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Barth, her brothers Carl, Lester, Sidney and Robert Borkert. Tina was of the Moravian faith (where she sang in the church choir). She graduated from West Reading HS and Schoeneman’s Cosmetology. Earlier in life, she owned and operated a beauty salon in West Reading and later worked for Penn State Extension in Harrisburg. She was an artist, but also loved knitting, stained glass projects, shopping and the joy of cooking. Tina devoted her life to family and her furry adopted animals. She adorned all with laughter and unconditional love. Tina is survived by her son, Kurt Barth (Marcy) of Middletown, her daughters, Daris Cirillo and Colleen Brindamour of Harrisburg, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, her beloved dog Yogi, and countless extended family members. On line condolences or to share memories with the family, please go to www.hooverfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or your local food pantry. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.