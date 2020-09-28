Nicholas A. Novak Nicholas A. Novak, 18, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, September 23rd, in Pottsville. Born in Reading, on October 20, 2001, a son of Amanda (Novak) wife of Shawn Moyer, of Mahanoy City and Kevin D. Freymoyer husband of Jessica, of Tremont. He was a graduate of I.U. #29, Minersville and was employed by McDonald’s, Route 61. He is survived by siblings Kaleigh, Julie, Savannah and William Moyer, Draven Roth; steb siblings Madison and Logan Crosby The family requests donations to Allied Services 100 Abington Executive Park Clarks Summit, PA 18411. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven has been entrusted with the arrangements.