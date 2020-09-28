1/
Nicholas A. Novak
Nicholas A. Novak Nicholas A. Novak, 18, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, September 23rd, in Pottsville. Born in Reading, on October 20, 2001, a son of Amanda (Novak) wife of Shawn Moyer, of Mahanoy City and Kevin D. Freymoyer husband of Jessica, of Tremont. He was a graduate of I.U. #29, Minersville and was employed by McDonald’s, Route 61. He is survived by siblings Kaleigh, Julie, Savannah and William Moyer, Draven Roth; steb siblings Madison and Logan Crosby The family requests donations to Allied Services 100 Abington Executive Park Clarks Summit, PA 18411. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
