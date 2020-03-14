Home

John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Nicholas G. Bauer Sr.

Nicholas G. Bauer Sr. Obituary
Nicholas G. Bauer, Sr., 85, of Hamburg, passed away Thursday, March 12th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading surrounded by his loving family. Nicholas was born in Reading on December 13, 1934, a son of the late Emma (Chelius) and George A. Bauer and was the husband of Michele M. (Moffett) Bauer, of Hamburg. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a salesman at Boscov's and Good's Furniture. He is survived by his children; Linda M. wife of George Phile , George husband of Brenda (Rothermal), Nicholas Jr., Pamela J. wife of Lloyd Showalter (deceased), Steven husband of Mary Anne (King) deceased and Nicole Bauer. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Mark Phile, Tim Bauer, Ashley Duda, Jon and Bryan Showalter, Eric, Sean and Paige Bauer and Michael Stine II. There are also 15 great grandchildren. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
