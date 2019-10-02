|
Nicholas P. Gould Nicholas P. Gould, 55, of Upper Tulpehocken Twp., passed away in his residence on Monday, September 30, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Ambler, he was the son of Dennis Gould, husband of Linda J. (Berry) Gould, Jackson Twp., Lebanon Co.; and the late Jean K. (Strong) Gould. Nick graduated from Upper Perkiomen High School in 1982 and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from East Stroudsburg University in 1986. He worked as a project manager for Vanguard in Malvern. Nick was a member of St. Thomas Church, Bernville. He was a coach for Hamburg Youth Sports including baseball, soccer and basketball. Nick enjoyed sports, small block modified racing and listening to music. A lot of his activities were centered around his kids whom he loved very much. Nick was a dedicated family man. Surviving in addition to his father are his children: Jacob Gould; and twins: Austin N. Gould and Audrey C. Gould, all at home; one brother: Alexander N. Gould, and his wife Jennifer, Decatur, Illinois; and three sisters: Jessica L. (Gould), wife of Antoine Eustache, Henderson, Nevada; Colleen V. (Gould), wife of Forest Webb, Spring Grove; and Jeannette D. (Gould), wife of Leonardo Munar, Exton; several nieces and nephews; and his ex-wife: Donna (Griffith) Gould. Services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am from St. Thomas Church, 536 N. Main Street, Bernville, PA 19605. A viewing will be held in the church Thursday 9:30 to 11:00 am. Burial will be private in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: McGlinn Cancer Institute, 420 S. Fifth Avenue , West Reading, PA 19611 For online condolence, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
