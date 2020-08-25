Nicole F. Spirelis Nicole F. Spirelis, 83, passed away at Reading Hopspital on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was the loving wife of Peter P. Sprirelis. Born in Aubigny, France, she was the daughter of the late Alexandre and Camille Turpin. Nicole worked at F.W. Woolworth at the Berkshire Mall for over 30 years. Later she was a hostess and cashier at DeLuxe Restaurant, Shillington. She loved hockey especially the Flyers, food, casinos, family and especially her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Christine C., wife of Tony Ghelfi, Lacrosse, WI and David S., husband of Roni Gehris and their children: Jack, Katie, and Leah Gehris, Allentown. Nicole was one of ten children: Susanne, Simone, Maurice, Jacqueline, Guy, Ginette, Monique and Andre. A viewing will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 7 to 8 p.m. with services at 8 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Burial will be private at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.