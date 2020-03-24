|
Nicoline Franco Bolognese, 101, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:15 pm in the Highlands at Wyomissing Skilled Nursing Unit with her daughter by her side. She was the wife of the late Phillip Bolognese who passed away February 1, 2015. They shared 74 years of marriage. Born in Reading October 12, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Anthony P. and Vincenza (Mammana) Franco. Nicoline graduated from Reading High School, class of 1936. She was employed by the Berkshire Knitting Mills for many years then for Fisher Hosiery. Nicoline was a lifetime member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Reading and was active in the Mother’s Club of Saint Joseph’s Parochial School. She is survived by her daughter Louise Remley of Spring Township; nieces Donna Jerome, Carol Schmoyer, Kristen Yiengst; nephews James Pierce and Mark Yiengst; sister-in-law Angela Pierce along with 7 great nieces and nephews and 10 great great nieces and nephews. Nicoline was preceded in death by her brother Frank Franco and sisters Josephine Yiengst and Frances DeLuma. Funeral Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church 1018 North 8th Street, Reading, PA 19604 in memory of Mrs. Nicoline Bolognese. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020