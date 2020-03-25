|
Nikolai Wessner, baby boy of Brett T. Wessner and Alison L. Busch was stillborn on March 20, 2020 in Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading. Nikolai is survived by his loving parents, and his siblings: Laylah and Gage Wessner; his maternal grandparents: Jeffrey and Debra Busch, Reading; his paternal grandparents: Paul Wessner, Orwigsburg, and Mary and Jeff Cirocco, Blandon. He is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is assisting the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020