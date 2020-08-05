1/1
Nile Schnader
Mr. Nile S. Schnader, 84, of Cumru Twp., passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Hollenshead) Schnader. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Clair W. and Roxanne A. (Zerbe) Schnader. Nile was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was employed at the former Teledyne in Mohnton for 23 years. Later he worked for Cumru Township for 15 years. He was employed as a school bus driver for 16 years. Mr. Schnader was a 48 year volunteer for the Cedar Top Fire Company where he held the position of Asst. Fire Chief. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Kenneth W., husband of Denise (High) Schnader of Fleetwood; Cheryl L., wife of Seth Bolig of West Lawn and Ann M., wife of Keith Bortz of Mohnton. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one brother, David L., husband of Jean Schnader of Topton. Nile was predeceased by a sister Lydian Dillard. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
