Nina (Alexeevna) Nazarova


1938 - 2019
Nina (Alexeevna) Nazarova Obituary

Nina Alexeevna Nazarova, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 16, 2019, after a long illness.

She was born on March 1, 1938, in Novosibirsk, Russia, to Anastasia Rakova (Frolova) and Alexey Frolov.

She was a loving mom and grandma to her two daughters, Natasha Nazarova and Tatiana Leneva; and granddaughters, Natalia Kachirskaia and Anastasia Leneva. She dedicated her life to teaching and helping others and will be forever missed by her family, friends, students and everyone whose life she touched.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019
