Sister Nivette Mileniewicz OSF Sister Nivette Mileniewicz, 93, of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St. Francis, died of natural causes on Monday evening, October 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, PA, where she had resided since 2018. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Stacharek) Milienewicz. Sister Nivette entered the Bernardine Order on August 11, 1947, and was in her 74th year of religious life, Sister earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Villanova University, Villanova, PA. She served her ministry in California and Pennsylvania as an Elementary teacher, catechist, principal, superior, sacristan, pastoral care, Eucharistic minister, homebound visitor and local minister. Sister is survived by the members of her Bernardine Franciscan Congregation. There are no surviving immediate family members. Services and burial will be private during this time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be held at a later date. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, PA is in charge of arrangements.



