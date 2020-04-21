|
|
Noni Jean Fischer Noni Jean Fischer, 81, formerly of Greenfields, Reading, PA and Skidaway, GA, most recently living at The Highlands at Wyomissing, passed away on April 20, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Dr. Edward Fischer, deceased 2015, to whom she was married for 53 years. Born in Mt. Vernon, NY, Noni was the daughter of Ruth and George Arthur, and sister of Ruth Carolyn Toole, deceased. Noni is survived by her nephew, Andrew Toole, nieces, Lori Coplon and Lynne Bullington, and several grand-nieces and nephews, all of whom reside in Florida. She was predeceased by her nephew, Randall Toole in 2015. Noni attended Houghton College and Columbia University. As a young wife, Noni worked in publishing at J.B. Lippincott, Philadelphia. She loved stories and remained an avid reader throughout her life. Noni was active in local government and served as a Bern Township Supervisor from 1980-1992. Noni loved to golf and travel. She was a member of the Central Pennsylvania Women’s Golf Association, Heidelberg Country Club, The Landings Golf Club (Skidaway, GA) and Alpine Village Resort (Burnsville, NC). Noni and Ed traveled extensively, visiting every continent (and golfed on most of them). Noni’s favorite trip was to Antarctica where she loved the adventure of crossing the Drake Passage and seeing the penguins on the Falkland Islands. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Noni’s name to Safe Berks, 255 Chestnut Street Reading, PA 19602. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020