Nora Alice Ludwig, 97, of Mt. Penn, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in

Tower Health Reading Hospital.

She was predeceased by her husband,

LeRoy H. Ludwig.

Nora was born in Berks County on April 10, 1922, a daughter of the late Herbert M. Sr. and Mabel A. (Keener) Fisher.

She was a member of St. Lawrence Community UCC. Nora enjoyed counted cross stitch, dancing, gardening, walking, reading and word search puzzles. She had a great sense of humor, which even included laughing at herself. Nora loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, where often, her childlike qualities would be expressed.

She is survived by her special companion, Bernard

"Bernie" Kinsey; her three children: Larry L. and his wife, Linda S. Ludwig, of Grill, Jane L. and her husband, Richard L. Gainer, of Corona, Calif., Kathy M. Kantner and her

significant other, John S. Hudock, of Bern Twp.; six

grandchildren: Brian Ludwig, Corinne Amtsfield, Ian Kantner, Harlan Kantner, Erin Gustafson, Evan Gainer; and six great-grandchildren.

Nora was predeceased by her grandson, Shane Gainer; and her five siblings.

Services will be Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Lawrence Community UCC, 3330 St. Lawrence Ave.,

Reading, PA 19606. Burial to follow in Forest Hills

Memorial Park. A viewing will be 10-11 a.m., in the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her church at the above address. Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to serve the family.

