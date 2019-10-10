Home

Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
(717) 560-5100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
Norbert H. Pitz Jr. Norbert H. Pitz Jr., 72, of Reading, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Norbert H. Sr. and Jean Asti Pitz. Norbert had worked as a metallurgist for Heyco Metals in Leesport, Pa., for 35 years before retiring. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served during the Vietnam War as a radar operator and in aerial photography. He was active with the Kenhorst and Lincoln Park Fire Companies in Berks County and was a social member with the 18th Ward Democratic Club in Reading. He loved cats, spending time with his family and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and the casinos. Norbert was of the Catholic faith. He is survived by his children, Joshua S. Pitz, of West Mifflin, Pa., and Jenelle D. Pitz, of Sinking Spring, Pa.; his granddaughter, Madilyn Pitz; his step-daughter, Shelli McVaugh, of Robesonia; and his sister, Cynthia Hamill, of Stroudsburg, Pa. He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Bernady. Friends will be received on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 10-11:00 a.m. at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Norbert’s memory to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite 14A, Harrisburg, PA 17109. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
