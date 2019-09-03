|
Noreen (nee Kirman) Harcar was
reunited in heaven with her loving husband, Andrew, deceased 2002, on August 29, 2019.
Noreen was a devoted sister to her late brothers: Tom, David and Charlie; and will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Ritchie; and her six children: Kathleen (John), Andy, Dave, Dan, Sue and Noreen (Lou); eight grandchildren: Lynda (Brad), Megan (Chris), Stephanie (Bryan), Steve, James, Kara, Sebastian and Owen; and nine great-grandchildren: Ben, Bo, Violet, Scarlett, Grace, Hudson, Ella, Bryan Jr. and Nolan.
Noreen was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic, and met her husband, Andy, while working at Fort Monmouth in N.J. Noreen knew the first time she saw him that he was the one. She called it right. They were married for 42 years. Noreen was a 28-year breast cancer survivor. Family came first to Noreen, and she dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always there to lend an ear and offer support. She wanted nothing more than for her kids to be happy. She was always saying, "There's nothing like a baby!" There is no wonder her
legacy includes a large family that absolutely adored her. Noreen was known for her beautiful singing voice. She sang at many weddings and along with her husband, was a longtime member of the church choir at St. John of the Cross in Roslyn, where she also volunteered as a
receptionist in the rectory for a number of years. She loved old movies, musicals and crosswords. She could never have enough mystery novels in front of her and she probably
exhausted Abington Library's supply! She loved spending her summer vacations at the Jersey shore with her loving family. Growing up, Noreen was a huge fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and over the years loved watching the Eagles and Phillies.
Visitation will be at John J. Bryers Funeral Home on
Saturday, September 7th from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., 406
Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Memorial Mass to
follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. David's Catholic Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Purple Heart.