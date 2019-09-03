Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. David's Catholic Church
316 Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen Harcar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen (Kirman) Harcar


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noreen (Kirman) Harcar Obituary

Noreen (nee Kirman) Harcar was

reunited in heaven with her loving husband, Andrew, deceased 2002, on August 29, 2019.

Noreen was a devoted sister to her late brothers: Tom, David and Charlie; and will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Ritchie; and her six children: Kathleen (John), Andy, Dave, Dan, Sue and Noreen (Lou); eight grandchildren: Lynda (Brad), Megan (Chris), Stephanie (Bryan), Steve, James, Kara, Sebastian and Owen; and nine great-grandchildren: Ben, Bo, Violet, Scarlett, Grace, Hudson, Ella, Bryan Jr. and Nolan.

Noreen was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic, and met her husband, Andy, while working at Fort Monmouth in N.J. Noreen knew the first time she saw him that he was the one. She called it right. They were married for 42 years. Noreen was a 28-year breast cancer survivor. Family came first to Noreen, and she dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always there to lend an ear and offer support. She wanted nothing more than for her kids to be happy. She was always saying, "There's nothing like a baby!" There is no wonder her

legacy includes a large family that absolutely adored her. Noreen was known for her beautiful singing voice. She sang at many weddings and along with her husband, was a longtime member of the church choir at St. John of the Cross in Roslyn, where she also volunteered as a

receptionist in the rectory for a number of years. She loved old movies, musicals and crosswords. She could never have enough mystery novels in front of her and she probably

exhausted Abington Library's supply! She loved spending her summer vacations at the Jersey shore with her loving family. Growing up, Noreen was a huge fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and over the years loved watching the Eagles and Phillies.

Visitation will be at John J. Bryers Funeral Home on

Saturday, September 7th from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., 406

Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Memorial Mass to

follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. David's Catholic Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Purple Heart.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now