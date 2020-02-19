|
Norma L. (Ravel) Kissling, better known as “Mom,” “Gram,” and “G.G.”, 93, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in the care of Berkshire Center. She was the widow of Wayne L. Kissling, Sr. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late George F. and Emma C. (Burkhart) Ravel. Norma loved two things in equal measure—her family and her faith. She is survived by her children: Nancy L., widow of Cory Himmelberger, of Reading; and Wayne L. Jr., husband of Jo Anne (Knadler) of Reading; her grandchildren: Kim (Himmelberger), wife of Kenny Chipperfield; Clint, husband of Tammy Himmelberger; Denise (Himmelberger), wife of Nick Duchan; Tamara (Kissling), wife of Rick Zepiora; and Kristie (Kissling) and husband Shane Troutman; seven great-grandchildren: Tyler Chipperfield, Somer Chipperfield, Riley Himmelberger, Sydney Himmelberger, Max Troutman, Alex Troutman, and Alexis Duchan. Norma is also survived by her sister in law, Helen Ravel, and several nieces, nephews, and their families. Norma was predeceased by her brother Floyd, George, and Donald, and her sisters Emily MacLeod, Betty Reed, and Mary Gilmer. Norma’s family would like to thank Berkshire Center and Caring Hospice for the excellent care given to their beloved mother and grandmother. They would like to especially thank Chaplin Michael Sullivan for all his prayers, which brought Norma great comfort. Contributions in Norma’s memory may be made to Christ Lutheran Church Glenside, 1301 Luzerne St, Reading PA 19601. Services for Norma will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Friends and neighbors are invited to gather in the funeral home from 11:30 until the start of services. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020