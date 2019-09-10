Home

Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Norma (Hartman) Norton

Norma (Hartman) Norton Obituary

Norma M. Norton, 87, of Centre Twp., passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, in her residence. She was the wife of

Clarence V. Norton, who died January 10, 1996.

Born in Jefferson Twp., she was the

daughter of the late John L. and Ellen M. (Burkey)

Hartman.

She was a member of Salem (Belleman's) Church, Centre Twp. Norma enjoyed listening to country music.

Norma is survived by her nine children: Linda M., wife of Ronald White, Bethel; Larry T. Norton, Centre Twp.;

Michael J. Norton, and his wife Elizabeth, Texas; Deborah A., wife of Anthony Crider, Seneca, S.C.; Clarence V. "Hank" Norton, Jr., Upper Bern Twp.; Carol M., wife of

Jeffrey Jennings, York; Brian J. Norton, and his wife,

Michelle, Plano, Texas; Dana S., wife of Eric Palmer; and Sandra J. Norton, both of Tucson, Ariz.; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, John Hartman, Bernville; and two sisters, Helen Loeb, Windsor Twp.; and Sara Kline, Lenhartsville.

Norma was preceded in death by siblings: Donald

Hartman, Esther Krill, Mildred Krill and Gladys Swope.

Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman's)

Cemetery, Centre Twp. A viewing will be held in the

funeral home Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA, 02241-4238. For online condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019
