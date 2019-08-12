|
Norman J. Baehr Sr., 78, of Hamburg, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical
Center.
He was the husband of Nancy A. (Piro) Baehr, who died May 16, 2018.
Norman was born in Philadelphia. He worked for Wright's Knitwear in Hamburg, and also for Stabon Management. He was of the Catholic faith. Norman was a member of Wagner-Good Post 216 V.F.W., Hamburg. He was a
Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. He loved the night life, fishing and the beach.
Norman is survived by his children: Sandy A. Baehr,
Allentown, Norman J. Baehr Jr., Oley, Donna M. (Baehr), wife of Brock Pilat, Shillington, and Dawn M. (Baehr)
Miller, Boyertown; sixteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Ruth Ann.
Norman was predeceased by a brother, Franny Baehr.
He will be missed by his faithful companion: Bella Louise, who was very important to him.
A celebration of Norman's life will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Saturday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
