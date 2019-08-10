|
Norman C. Brendel, 87, of Leesport, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in his residence.
He was the husband of the late Doris M. (Bernet) Brendel, who passed away June 8, 1972.
Born in Ridge Lawn, Windsor Twp., he was the son of the late Irvin and Pearl (Rick) Brendel. He graduated from
Ontelaunee High School in 1951, and was a member of the former Trinity United Church of Christ, Leesport. Norman worked as a supervisor at Topton Bakery from 1955 to 1964, and later worked as a driver for Maier's Bakery for 33 years retiring in June 1997. Norman was a continuous recipient of Maier's Bakery Safe Driving Award. He was a lifelong member of Leesport Fire Company. Norman loved coffee, chocolate, ice cream and donuts. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing; he also enjoyed watching birds, especially ravens. Norman was fun-loving and had a kind heart. He participated in hiding kindness rocks around Berks County with Berks County Rocks, and was known to that community as "Norm."
Norman is survived by a son, Gary L. Brendel, husband of Jenifer, Leesport; a daughter, Jean E. (Brendel) Davis, Fleetwood; a stepson, Lloyd Long, husband of Lulu,
Blandon; and a stepdaughter, Marcie (Long), wife of Tim Johnson, Phoenix, Arizona. He is also survived by three grandchildren: F. Scott Davis II, husband of Jennifer,
Jennifer Davis-Hayes, and Gabrielle Brendel; three great-grandchildren: Braxton Davis, Terry Hayes Jr. and August Brendel Hayes; a brother, Richard Brendel, Muhlenberg Twp.; and a sister, Ruth (Brendel) Kohler, Muhlenberg Twp.
He was predceased by two siblings, Warren Brendel and Ethel (Brendel) Mengel.
Services will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at
11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in St. John's (Gernant's) Cemetery, Ontelaunee Twp. Viewings will be held Tuesday from 6-8:00 p.m., and Wednesday from 10-11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.