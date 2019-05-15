Norman H. Buck Jr., 70, of Mertztown, died peacefully Sunday, May 12, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Jill S. (Kern) Buck. They were married July 28, 1979.

Born in Greenwich Township, Norman was a son of the late Norman H. Sr. and

Beulah H. (Ohlinger) Buck. Norman faithfully served the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Salem Bible Church, Macungie. Norman honorably served our country as a veteran of the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Norman was a member of Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion Topton. He was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 8282, Breinigsville, where he served as chaplain.

Norman was employed as a truck driver, then foreman, by East Penn Manufacturing Company, Lyon Station. In 1986, he started his own excavating company, N. H. Buck, Excavating, which he continued until his retirement in 2012.

Survivors: In addition to his wife of 39 years, Jill, Norman is survived by his daughter, Abbey E., wife of Philippe J. Bortz, Allentown. Other survivors include five sisters: Nancy L., wife of Hershel Erb, Colebrookdale; Allegra M.

Himmelberger, Blandon; Linda M., wife of Norman Behler, Kempton; Carol A., wife of Harry Fenstermacher,

Mertztown; Bernetta N., wife of Kenneth Fies, Blandon. There are nineteen nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Norman was predeceased by two brothers, Harold "Sonny" Buck and Ronald Buck.

Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from Salem Bible Church, 8031 Salem Bible Church Road, Macungie, PA 18031, with Pastor George H. Hege, officiating. Family, friends and loved ones are invited to a viewing on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., in the church. The family would like to cordially invite all to a luncheon following services, to be held in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Lebanon County.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salem Christian School, 8031 Salem Church Road, Macungie, PA 18031.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of

arrangement. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.



