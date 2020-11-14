Norman L. Forry, 81, of Robesonia passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of 51 years to Carole N. (Bricker) Forry Born in South Heidelberg Twp. on September 6, 1939 a son of the late Russell and Hermie (Correll) Forry. Norman proudly served in the US Army. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia. Norman was a car enthusiast, enjoying cruise nights, his GTO, and his 57 Chevy. He retired from Quaker Alloys, Myerstown after 43 years of Service. In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Debra A. widow of John Moyer, Terri L. wife of Gino Gentile, and Timothy R. Forry husband of Elaine; six grandchildren, Shannon, Brandon, Ashley, Brett, Michael, and Kristen; and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Kermit Krick and Curtis Forry; and a sister, Fern Forry. Friends are welcome to attend a drive by visitation with the family on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia. Classic cars are most welcome. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com