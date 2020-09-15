1/1
Norman H. Bowers
1935 - 2020
Norman H. Bowers Norman H. Bowers, 84, of Reading and formerly of Pottsville, passed away on Monday in Reading Hospital. Born in Pottsville, on December 7, 1935, he was a son of the late John A. and Rebecca Jane (Long) Bowers, Sr.. He was a 1953 graduate of Pottsville High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Norman worked for many years at AT & T, Reading, from where he retired. In addition to his parents Norman was preceded in death by brothers: John Adam and Joseph; and sister, Arlene McIntyre and nephew, James. Norman is survived by sisters: Mary Ellen Whalen, of Pottsville; his twin sister, Nancy L. Davis, of Schuylkill Haven; and Gayle Bowers Ash, of Texas; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services with military honors will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Charles Baber Cemetery, 1400 W. Market St., Pottsville. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Charles Baber Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
