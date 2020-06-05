Norman H. Ritter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman H. Ritter Norman H. Ritter Jr., 81, husband of Betty (Dierolf) Ritter, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Boyertown, he was the son of the late Norman H. Ritter Sr. and Mary (Frey) Ritter. Norman loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed hotrods and drag racing. Norm was also an ardent lover of Miss Piggy and all pig memorabilia. Surviving along with his wife Betty, are his 2 step-sons David Eshbach and his family, and Harold Eshbach and his family; brother Daniel Ritter, husband of Linda. He is predeceased by his step-daughter Brenda Eshbach and 4 brothers. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown. If you would like to attend, the family requests that you remain in your vehicles at the cemetery for safety purposes during this time. A memorial service will be held for Norman at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Center at Spring St. (200 Spring St., Boyertown, PA 19512) or Living Faith AFLC (1206 Montgomery Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512) in Norman’s name. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (Gilbertsville) is in charge of arrangements

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved