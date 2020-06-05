Norman H. Ritter Norman H. Ritter Jr., 81, husband of Betty (Dierolf) Ritter, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Boyertown, he was the son of the late Norman H. Ritter Sr. and Mary (Frey) Ritter. Norman loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed hotrods and drag racing. Norm was also an ardent lover of Miss Piggy and all pig memorabilia. Surviving along with his wife Betty, are his 2 step-sons David Eshbach and his family, and Harold Eshbach and his family; brother Daniel Ritter, husband of Linda. He is predeceased by his step-daughter Brenda Eshbach and 4 brothers. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown. If you would like to attend, the family requests that you remain in your vehicles at the cemetery for safety purposes during this time. A memorial service will be held for Norman at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Center at Spring St. (200 Spring St., Boyertown, PA 19512) or Living Faith AFLC (1206 Montgomery Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512) in Norman’s name. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (Gilbertsville) is in charge of arrangements



