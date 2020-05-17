Norman C. Matz 87, of Mertztown, passed away Saturday May 16, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Anita P. (Ambrogi) Matz. He was born in Reading on May 24, 1932, a son of the late Joseph and Thelma (Ray) Matz. Norman served his country in the Army from July 12, 1949 to June 13,1952 and was employed by Polymer Corporation now Mitsubishi Chemical in Reading, as an electrical engineer for 33 years retiring there. He is also survived by his daughter, Deborah Rae, his 3 sisters; Margaret wife of James Fox, Suzanne Clasen and Nancy Hunsberger. Norman was predeceased by his son, Joseph Matz and his siblings; William Matz, George Matz, and Joanna Carter. Auman’s Inc Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 17 to May 18, 2020.