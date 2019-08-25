|
|
Norman B. Schnable Jr., 84, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on August 17, 2019, at Berkshire Center.
He was the husband of Barbara R. (Shoemaker) Schnable. Together they celebrated 45 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Norman B. Schnable Sr. and Emily M. (Kohl) Schnable.
Norman was a 1952 graduate of Shillington High School. He went on to serve in the US Navy, proudly serving during peacetime. He worked as a maintenance engineer for
Western Electric, later Lucent Technology. Norman
enjoyed flying airplanes and was a flight instructor at the Reading Municipal Airport. Norman and Barbara enjoyed boating, fishing, and together founded a spay and neuter program known as Cat Nippers, where Norman served as the former president.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Cynthia L. Schaeffer, wife of Joel, of Fla.; Gregory A. Schnable, husband of Lisa, of Calif.; Sheri L. Sponagle, wife of Kevin, of Mohnton; R. Michael Beissel of Leesport;
Beverly Hosler, wife of Keith, of Shoemakersville; and Scott L. Beissel, companion of Kim, of Reading. Also
surviving are 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lucille Schlouch, wife of David, of Brecknock Twp.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PotNets Cat Nippers, 35247 Breakers St., Millsboro, DE 19966.
Whelan-Schwartz Funeral Home of Reading is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019