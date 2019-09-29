|
|
Norman Sherman, of Reading Pa., passed away in his home on September 24, 2019, at the age of 77.
He was born in Reading on August 12, 1942, to Claude and Violet (Madera) Sherman. He retired from Verizon Telephone after 33 years of service. He loved the outdoors and was passionate about his favorite hobby, trapshooting. He was a Masonic member of Lodge # 549, Reading, and Rajah Shrine. He was also past president of Rajah Shrine Gun Club and a lifetime member of South End Gun Club.
Norman is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Davis) Sherman, and two daughters, Denise ( Sherman) Myers and Brandi (Sherman) Greene.; sister, Linda (Sherman) Allminger; and a brother, Leon Sherman. He was the loving grandfather of seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com. Cremation Society of Berks County Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019