1/1
Norman W. Lash
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman W. Lash Norman W. Lash, 78, formerly of Myerstown, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home in Mohnton. He was the husband of the late Ann L. (Lebo) Lash, who passed away Feb. 2, 2006, and was the companion of Carol Mitten. Norman, a son of the late Norman A. and Irene (Goymber) Lash, was born in Reading. He is survived by three daughters, Leslie C. Warner, and Connie A. Zeiders, April L. Vahey; three brothers; a sister; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, BillieAnn Lash; and a brother. He was a dedicated Christian and was involved in Transport for Christ, as well as supported other ministries. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved