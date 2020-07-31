Norman W. Lash Norman W. Lash, 78, formerly of Myerstown, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home in Mohnton. He was the husband of the late Ann L. (Lebo) Lash, who passed away Feb. 2, 2006, and was the companion of Carol Mitten. Norman, a son of the late Norman A. and Irene (Goymber) Lash, was born in Reading. He is survived by three daughters, Leslie C. Warner, and Connie A. Zeiders, April L. Vahey; three brothers; a sister; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, BillieAnn Lash; and a brother. He was a dedicated Christian and was involved in Transport for Christ, as well as supported other ministries. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.