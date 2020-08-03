Norman Zaorski

Norman O. Zaorski, 86, of Reading,passed away Sunday, August 2nd, in Berks Heim. Norman was born in Reading, on June 12, 1934, a son of the late Felicia (Rakowrecki) and Boleslaw Zaorski . He was the husband of Mary Ann (Latshaw) Zaorski. He was employed as a cabinet maker for Quaker Maid Kitchens. Norm was a graduate from the Mt. Airy School for the Deaf. Norm loved his children,fishing,camping,gardening and the Phillies. Norman is survived by two daughters, Cynthia M., wife of Randy Gaul, of Reading. Joann M., wife of David Walter, of Exeter Twp.; a son,Barry N., husband of Cheryl Zaorski, of MuhlenbergTwp. Norm is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren The family will receive their friends Thursday,August 6th,from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. 1501 N. 11th St.,Reading. No viewing. Memorial service will be on Thursday at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berks Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, 2045 Centre Ave. Reading, PA. 19605. Interment private . Family and friends may sign online register at www.sanders funeral.com
