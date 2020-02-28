Home

Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Oella Ruff Obituary
Oella Ruff, 85, of Mertztown passed away February 26, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born in Montgomery County, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Edna (Beitler) Albitz. She is survived by her daughter, Pauline Weaver; and husband, Wayne; son, Ray Ruff; daughters: Linda Burkert and husband, John; Mary Rentschler and husband, Charles, Margaret Tanona and husband, Dave; sister, Marie Derr; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Services: viewing Thursday, March 5, at 10:00 a.m., at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W Hamilton St., Allentown, with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at New Bethel Zion Church Cemetery, Kutztown. Directions at www.Allentownfunerals.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
