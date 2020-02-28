|
Oella Ruff, 85, of Mertztown passed away February 26, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born in Montgomery County, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Edna (Beitler) Albitz. She is survived by her daughter, Pauline Weaver; and husband, Wayne; son, Ray Ruff; daughters: Linda Burkert and husband, John; Mary Rentschler and husband, Charles, Margaret Tanona and husband, Dave; sister, Marie Derr; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Services: viewing Thursday, March 5, at 10:00 a.m., at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W Hamilton St., Allentown, with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at New Bethel Zion Church Cemetery, Kutztown. Directions at www.Allentownfunerals.com.
