|
Olga (Orban) Skrip, 96, formerly of
Breinigsville, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Villa Retirement
Community, Reading.
She was the wife of the late John Skrip Sr.
Born in Hellertown, June 2, 1923, Olga was the daughter of the late John Orban Sr. and Pauline (Stegura) Orban.
She was employed as a sales representative at the former Clymer's Carousel in Trexlertown before retiring. Prior to that, she was a packing/shipping clerk for many years at the former Warner's in Bethlehem.
She will be forever remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother and caring "GiGi" to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Olga's passion and guidance helped to nurture the
evolution of the Clover Hill Vineyards and Winery in
Breinigsville.
A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Mary's
Catholic Church, Kutztown, and attended St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.
Surviving are sons, John Skrip Jr. and his wife, Patricia, and Robert M. Skrip and his wife, Linda, both of
Breinigsville; grandchildren: John Skrip III, Lori J. Anewalt, Karolyn E. Gavenus, Abbie Lin Muto, Robert Skrip Jr.; great-grandchildren: John Skrip IV, Jacob M. Skrip, Joseph D. Skrip, Lucia M. Anewalt, Francisco S. Anewalt, Levi James Gavenus, Josslin H. Muto.
She was predeceased by siblings: Helen Orban Marish, George Orban, John Orban, Paul Orban, Richard Orban, Michael Orban and Andrew Orban.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker
Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo and the Rev. Msgr. Walter T. Schaeffer are concelebrants. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, in the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Interment will follow the Mass at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church and/or St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.