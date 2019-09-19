Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church
1879 Applewood Drive
Orefield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Skrip
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga (Orban) Skrip


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga (Orban) Skrip Obituary

Olga (Orban) Skrip, 96, formerly of

Breinigsville, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Villa Retirement

Community, Reading.

She was the wife of the late John Skrip Sr.

Born in Hellertown, June 2, 1923, Olga was the daughter of the late John Orban Sr. and Pauline (Stegura) Orban.

She was employed as a sales representative at the former Clymer's Carousel in Trexlertown before retiring. Prior to that, she was a packing/shipping clerk for many years at the former Warner's in Bethlehem.

She will be forever remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother and caring "GiGi" to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Olga's passion and guidance helped to nurture the

evolution of the Clover Hill Vineyards and Winery in

Breinigsville.

A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Mary's

Catholic Church, Kutztown, and attended St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.

Surviving are sons, John Skrip Jr. and his wife, Patricia, and Robert M. Skrip and his wife, Linda, both of

Breinigsville; grandchildren: John Skrip III, Lori J. Anewalt, Karolyn E. Gavenus, Abbie Lin Muto, Robert Skrip Jr.; great-grandchildren: John Skrip IV, Jacob M. Skrip, Joseph D. Skrip, Lucia M. Anewalt, Francisco S. Anewalt, Levi James Gavenus, Josslin H. Muto.

She was predeceased by siblings: Helen Orban Marish, George Orban, John Orban, Paul Orban, Richard Orban, Michael Orban and Andrew Orban.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker

Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo and the Rev. Msgr. Walter T. Schaeffer are concelebrants. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, in the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Interment will follow the Mass at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church and/or St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now