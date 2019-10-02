|
|
Olive (Ollie) A. (Fisher) Davies Olive (Ollie) A. (Fisher) Davies, 91, widow of William E. Davies, of Boyertown, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Chestnut Knoll. Born in Yellow House, she was daughter of the late Verna (Knabb) Fisher and Daniel W. Fisher. Olive was a 1946 graduate of Oley Valley High School and in 1950 received a B.S. in health and physical education from West Chester State Teachers College. Early in her career, she worked at Lower Paxton Township High School in Harrisburg as a phys. ed. and health teacher and coached many sports. After moving to Boyertown, she continued her career as a frequent substitute teacher and enjoyed teaching all subjects. Ollie loved to learn and had an interest in all topics. She always enjoyed interacting with young people and enthusiastically followed all Boyertown School activities throughout her life. Ollie was active her entire life. While in high school she worked on her father’s butcher truck and at his Fisher’s Meat stand in Zern’s Farmer’s Market. She actively participated in multiple church activities and after retirement was an enthusiastic vendor at local flea markets. Olive loved spending time in her backyard and participating in many outdoor activities. Surviving are two daughters, Diane Davies and Donna Davies, and her husband, Tim; one son, David Davies, husband of Judy; five grandchildren: Dave Herring, husband of Heather; Rachel, wife of Hunter Yoder; Tara, wife of Thorsten Enders; Amber, wife of Brandon Miller; and Caitlin, wife of Kenneth Beebe; and eleven great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Good Shepherd UCC, 35 West Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Good Shepherd UCC Memorial Fund. Morrell Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in Reading Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019